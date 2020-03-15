Fed's actions intended to foster 'more rigorous return to normal', Powell says

In his opening statement at the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's press conference, he explains that the central bank has taken a number of actions, including cutting its benchmark rate by 100 basis points, to support the economy "as we weather disruptions caused by the coronavirus."

Today's emergency Fed meeting and actions take the place of the meeting scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday.

He points out that the U.S. economy "came into this challenging period on a strong footing.

U.S. banks "are strong and have high levels of capital and liquidity," he said.

The actions will foster "a more rigorous return to normal" once the effects of the disease run its course, said.

Inflation "will likely be restrained." But it's difficult to say how severe and how long the effects of the disease will have on the economy.

"Credit markets have tightened, he noted. "Several import financial markets including market for treasury securities have become stressed."

7:02 PM: "The second quarter will be a weak quarter and after that it's hard to say," Powell said. What happens after that "will depend on the path of the virus." The economic outlook "is evolving on a daily basis."

6:59 PM: The Fed isn't actively considering asking Congress for more tools or authorities, and Powell says the central bank does have more room to act.

6: 56 PM: "The [New York Fed's Open Market Trading] Desk is going to go out and buy at a strong rate that we think will restore market function, liquidity, as quickly as it can be restored," he said.

6:52 PM: The purpose of the asset purchases is to support proper market functioning, he said; Powell doesn't care how it's labeled.

The Fed doesn't have the authority to purchase securities other than government-backed securities and isn't seeking that authority, he said.

6:50 PM: Inflation will move down "a bit further," Powell said.

Dollar Index falls 1.0% to 97.79.

Update at 6:45 PM ET: The Fed doesn't see negative policy rates as an "appropriate" policy for the U.S.

