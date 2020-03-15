Big banks to suspend buybacks

The Financial Services Forum says its eight members will suspend buybacks through the end of Q1 and all of Q2.

Members: Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK), Citigroup (NYSE:C), Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM), Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), State Street (NYSE:STT), and Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC).

The move sounds smart politically, particularly as the Fed has re-launched QE with a vengeance, but it might dash the hopes of some bank investors. After all, what's the point of over-capitalization if a bank can't buy back stock when shares are cheap?