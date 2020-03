Brent crude oil popped nearly 6% after the Fed slashed its Fed Funds rate to 0.0%-0.25% and launched a new $700B QE program, but the gain quickly evaporated, with futures now -5.3% to $32.06/bbl; WTI -4.8% to $30.19/bbl.

The action demonstrates the inability of policy support moves to save oil markets mired in a price war on top of the severely contracting global oil consumption.

