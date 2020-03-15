JPMorgan assures it's able to support the financial system

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) reassures its customers that it will be able to weather an economic slowdown triggered by actions to respond to the spread of the coronavirus.

Even if circumstances get much worse, JPMorgan has the capabilities and balance sheet to support the financial system and all of JPM's constituencies, it said.

"For corporate and institutional clients, as well as for governments globally, we have the strength and capital to support them with critical capital, liquidity and markets advice and execution," the bank said in a statement.

Also, it's "prepared to extend credit and assistance to our customers who need help" for consumers, small businesses, homeowners, local governments, and others.