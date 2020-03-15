Ryman Hospitality updates on coronavirus impact

Ryman Hospitality (NYSE:RHP) takes additional actions to support social distancing efforts including temporary closure of some of its entertainment venues and instituting work-from-home policies for many of its corporate and divisional employees.

For the two weeks ended March 14, 2020, RHP's hospitality business experienced total attrition and cancellations of ~268,000 net room nights, representing ~$132M of revenue.

~55% of this impact is for March 2020, ~34% is for April 2020 and ~11% is for May-July 2020.

Total estimated amount of attrition and cancellation fees currently owed the company is ~$63M.

“In light of the decreased occupancy levels we expect over the coming weeks, we have been working closely with our operator, Marriott, to implement aggressive cost reduction and capital preservation initiatives across our hotel portfolio," RHP said in a statement.

Will temporarily suspend publicly attended performances at Grand Ole Opry through April 4, 2020 and all concerts at Ryman Auditorium have bee postponed or cancelled through April 4, 2020.

Delays the opening of our Ole Red Orlando venue, which had been scheduled for April 14, 2020.