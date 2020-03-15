Nasdaq North American operations adjusts to coronavirus impact

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) says its North American staff will continue operating across a combination of work-from-home, split teams, and rotating staff schedules until further notice.

It staff instituted the combination on March 9.

All electronic Nasdaq-operated equities, options, and fixed income markets will remain in operation during this period, with only critical operational personnel on-site working in either split teams or rotating staff schedules.

The Nasdaq PHLX Options Market trading floor in Philadelphia will temporarily close on Tuesday, March 17, until further notice; all options trading will transition to an electronic-only environment.

Initial public offerings (IPOs) and its first trade operations can continue as scheduled during this period.

The Nasdaq MarketSite and Client Experience Center in Times Square will remain in operation with reduced staffing and attendees to facilitate the Nasdaq Opening and Closing Bell ceremonies; new listings; and, IPO first trade operations; as well as global broadcast operations; all client events have been cancelled and general public access is restricted.