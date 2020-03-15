MGM Resorts to shut Las Vegas properties

MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM) says it will temporarily suspend operations at all its Las Vegas casino operations starting March 16, followed by its hotel operations, "until further notice" due to the coronavirus.

The company will not be taking reservations for arrivals prior to May 1.

Earlier, MGM said it would close its MGM National Harbor casino in Maryland by midnight tonight.

"Despite our commitment to dedicating additional resources for cleaning and promoting good health... it is now apparent that this is a public health crisis that requires major collective action if we are to slow its progression," the company says.