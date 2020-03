United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) expects March revenue to be $1.5B lower than last March.

Corporate officers salary to be cut by 50%.

Expects to announce ~50% cut in capacity for April and May, and expect these deep cuts to extend into the summer travel period.

Load factors to drop into 20-30% range, if things don't get worse.

Expects the number of customers and revenue to decline sharply in the days and weeks ahead.

UAL -2.1% after hours to $40.75

Source: Press Release