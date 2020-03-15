United sees $1.5B March revenue drop; to cut capacity 50% for April, May

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) projects revenue in March - typically its busiest month of the year - will come in $1.5B below the same month last year.

"The bad news is that it's getting worse," United says. "We expect both the number of customers and revenue to decline sharply in the days and weeks ahead."

The company - which already has reduced schedules, imposed a hiring freeze, introduced a voluntary leave program, cut CEO salaries and deferred raises - says it will cut capacity by 50% for April and May, with deep cuts expected to extend into the summer season, after 1M fewer customers flew the friendly skies during the first two weeks of March than a year ago.

Even with the cuts, United says it expects load factors to drop into the 20-30% range, "and that's if things don't get worse."

Separately, S&P revises its credit outlook on United to Negative from Positive.