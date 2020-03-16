JD.com hires bankers to pursue Hong Kong listing - Reuters

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) has hired BofA and UBS to work on a second listing in Hong Kong, Reuters reports.

That would be part of a trend spurred by Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), which pulled off a huge listing in Hong Kong that was seen as a backup investor base if New York-listed shares were hit during the U.S. trade dispute. JD is listed on Nasdaq and has a market cap of $58.2B.

A Hong Kong listing could happen as early as mid-year, according to the report. But companies have not been able to conduct face-to-face meetings due to pandemic-related travel restrictions.