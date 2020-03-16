Central banks coordinate to ensure liquidity

In a joint statement on Sunday, the Federal Reserve, Bank of Canada, Bank of England, Bank of Japan, European Central Bank and Swiss National Bank said they would use their swap line arrangements to ensure that dollars keep flowing across the globe.

They added a weekly offering of the world's reserve currency over a longer maturity, and reduced the cost of the facility.

Objective: Meeting the needs of companies and financial institutions rushing for dollars as the global payments system undergoes severe strain due to the coronavirus.

