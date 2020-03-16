Big monetary stimulus from the BOJ

Echoing the Fed's move overnight, the BOJ said it would increase its annual purchasing pace of ETFs from the previous level of ¥6T ($56B) per year to ¥12T.

The decision far exceeded market expectations, but did not cut interest rates (which are already negative).

To help companies manage with the pandemic, the central bank also set up a new one-year facility that will offer loans against corporate debt as collateral at an interest rate of zero percent.

