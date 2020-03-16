S&P 500 ETF opens down 7%

SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) slides 7% in early premarket trading. S&P futures are frozen at -5% and won't trade lower until the cash markets open at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Invesco QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ) also drops 6.9% .

The premarket ETF moves likely shadow further drops at the open; they are not subject to the limit-up/down triggers of the futures.

But stay tuned, a lot can happen between now and the open.

At 4:08 a.m. ET, SPY is down 5.9% with 90K shares changing hands.

Earlier in the evening: the Fed cut interest rates to near zero, big U.S. banks put buybacks on hold, the BOJ stepped up to the plate with its own stimulus, and other central banks coordinated to ensure liquidity.