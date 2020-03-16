Worst box office weekend in two decades

This past weekend was the worst for the domestic box office in nearly two decades, with grosses in the U.S. and Canada totaling just $55.3M.

Disney's (NYSE:DIS) Onward ranked at the top of the reduced pile, followed by Lions Gate's (NYSE:LGF.A) I Still Believe and Sony's (NYSE:SNE) Bloodshot.

While big franchise films have already been pulled from coming schedules, for at least this weekend, studios have mostly stuck to their release plans.

