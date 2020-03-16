Goldman sees U.S. GDP contracting 5% in Q2

"The uncertainty around all of these numbers is much greater than normal," wrote Goldman Sachs, as it predicted the U.S. economy will shrink 5% in Q2 after zero gross domestic product growth in the first three months of the year.

Goldman also slashed its full-year forecast to 0.4% growth (from 1.2%) on expectations for growth of 3% and 4% in the third and fourth quarters and strong gains in early 2021.

The forecasts followed U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin saying on Sunday that the coronavirus probably won't tip the U.S. into recession and came before the Fed cut rates to near zero.