Europe slides 10% as coronavirus shutdown widens

The Euro Stoxx 50 (NYSEARCA:FEZ) is off by nearly 10% this morning as traders size up recent developments hitting all sectors of the economy.

Spain has imposed a 15-day nationwide lockdown, banning its 46M citizens from all-non essential movement, while Italy reported 368 coronavirus deaths in just 24 hours.

France and Germany have closed large parts of their economies and fortified borders as they step up their efforts to contain the spread of the virus.

The U.K. government is also facing growing calls to take more drastic measures after the Trump administration expanded its travel ban to include the U.K. and Ireland.