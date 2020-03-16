France slaps €1.1B fine on Apple

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been fined €1.1B by France's competition agency, which said the tech giant conspired with distributors of gadgets such as the iPad to fix prices and limit competition.

"The French Competition Authority's decision is disheartening. It relates to practices from over a decade ago and discards thirty years of legal precedent that all companies in France rely on with an order that will cause chaos for companies across all industries. We strongly disagree with them and plan to appeal," a spokesperson for Apple told CNBC.