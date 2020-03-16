Viad lowers Q1 guidance; withdraws FY20 guidance

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) now expects Q1 EPS in the range of ($0.59) - ($0.44) vs. a consensus of ($0.02).

The company expects revenue in the range of $275M - $290M (prior $335M - $350M) vs. a consensus of $354.15M.

The Company’s GES business is being impacted by near-term event postponements and cancellations resulting from virus concerns, which to date, do not extend past June.

Q120 guidance has been reduced, based on known impacts at GES.

FY20 guidance has been withdrawn due to uncertainty regarding the future impact of recently heightened public health concerns and related restrictions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.