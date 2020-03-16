Armada Hoffler Propertiesto sell seven retail assets for $106.5M

As part of Armada Hoffler Properties’ (NYSE:AHH) previously announced asset recycling program, the company to sell a portfolio of seven retail assets comprising over 630K square feet for $106.5M to an an institutional buyer.

Proceeds of ~$45M wil be used to pay down debt and the remaining proceeds to consummate previously identified asset acquisitions.

The pending disposition is expected to be completed in the 2Q20, subject to customary closing conditions.

The company had already included the impact of the portfolio sale in its previously issued guidance for 2020.