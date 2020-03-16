VF Corporation closes stores in North America

VF Corporation (NYSE:VFC) announces the temporary closure of all owned retail stores across North America until April 5.

The company says retail employees will continue to receive full pay and benefits during the temporary closure period.

VF is also closing its corporate and brand offices in North America until April 5 and is enabling all office employees to work remotely. The actions in North America are consistent with similar operational decisions made in its EMEA and Asia Pacific regions.

VF says its supply chain operations have experienced limited disruption to date as a result of the COVID-19 situation. Ongoing diversification efforts, such as re-directing manufacturing and materials sourcing, are underway in an attempt to mitigate potential future disruption.

Source: Press Release