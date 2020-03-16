Annaly Capital names Finkelstein CEO

Annaly Capital Management's (NYSE:NLY) board elects David L. Finkelstein as CEO and a member of the board.

He'll also keep his current role as chief investment officer.

Finkelstein succeeds Glenn Votek, who has acted as interim CEO and president since November 2019.

Votek becomes a senior adviser to the company for an interim period to ensure a smooth transition. He'll continue as a board member.

Annaly hosts a conference call at 8:30 AM ET to update investors on the company and recent market conditions.