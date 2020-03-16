Whiting Petroleum to cut capex by 30%

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) has reduced its full-year capital budget plan to $400M-$435M, a $185M or 30% decrease at the midpoint from 2020 levels, due to the volatility in commodity prices.

Whiting expects to drop one rig and one completion crew within the next month.

The company anticipates a "moderate" impact on FY 2020 total production and oil production due to the capex cut, and will provide formal guidance ranges when it releases Q1 results.

Separately, Citi cuts its rating on WLL to Sell from Neutral with a $0.10 price target.