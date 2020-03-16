U.S. stocks set to gap down at open

U.S. equities are setting up to head south at the open this morning on fears of a rapid spread of COVID-19. Dow futures are off over 1,000 points after the Fed cut interest rates to zero on data that showed an "unprecedented" economic collapse in China caused the government's actions there.

On the healthcare front, the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) is down 7% premarket. Selected other tickers: AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) ( -10% ), Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) ( -3% ), Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) ( -9% ), Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) ( -6% ), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) ( -7% ), Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) ( -2% ), Novartis (NYSE:NVS) ( -11% ), GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) ( -9% ), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) ( -9% )