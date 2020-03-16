Silver is in freefall

There has been much talk about gold prices, but less so about the implosion of silver prices, which have fallen 34% since Feb. 24. Today alone, silver futures are -12.8% in premarket trading to $12.60, with 54K contracts changing hands.

This despite a run on silver coins, which the U.S. Mint has run out of.

Analysts said part of the plunge may be due to investors dumping higher-performing assets to cover losses in equities. But the jump in coin sales suggests buyers are seeking physical metal amid the sell-off. “People like knowing they can stock up something physical,” Everett Millman, a precious-metals specialist, said in an interview with Bloomberg. “Silver and gold fit into that plan, where people buy guns, food, bathroom supplies, maybe a generator. That’s their preparedness plan for a potential financial crisis.”