The Stars Group posts business update

The Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) says it has seen continued strong underlying momentum within the UK and Australia segments, and a sequential improvement in the international segment since the start of Q4 of 2019.

"Overall, we are so far performing ahead of our expectations and currently expect to see strong year over year growth in revenues for the first quarter," says CEO Rafi Mr. Ashkenazi.

The Stars Group's International segment is seeing revenue run slightly ahead of the prior year period on a constant currency basis, while the UK segment has experienced continued strong underlying trends alongside operator-favorable sporting results.

Amid the shutdown of the sports world due to the coronavirus outbreak, Stars Group notes that its business is online only with a global geographic reach, and a majority of revenue is generated from poker and gaming.

