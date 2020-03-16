Advanz Pharma to buy Correvio Pharma for $76M

Vancouver-based ADVANZ PHARMA (OTCPK:CXRXF) has agreed to acquire Correvio Pharma (NASDAQ:CORV) for $0.42 per share, or ~$28M. It will also pay off its outstanding debt of ~$48M, presenting a total transaction value of ~$76M exclusive of Correvio's current cash balance.

ADVANZ will fund the deal with cash on hand. Correvio will delist its shares from the TSX and Nasdaq after the transaction closes contingent on shareholder approval. A special meeting is set for May 20.