EOG Resources cuts 2020 capex 31% to $4.3B-$4.7B

Citing declining and volatile commodity prices, EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) cuts its 2020 capital plan by 31% to $4.3B-$4.7B.

EOG expects net cash from operating activities will fund both capital spending and dividend payments assuming mid-$30 oil prices for the remainder of 2020.

The revised capital plan supports FY 2020 crude oil production of 446K-466K bbl/day of oil, roughly flat compared to FY 2019 levels.

EOG says it will reduce activity across its operating areas and plans to focus its drilling operations in the Delaware Basin and Eagle Ford.

The company expects its 2020 premium drilling program to generate a 30%-plus direct after-tax rate of return at ~$30/bbl oil.