Mixed results from FuelCell; shares -13%

Net loss per share in Q1 was ($0.20), compared to ($3.97) a year ago.

Revenue fell 8% Y/Y to $16.3M. Revenue by segment: Generation +268%; Advanced Technologies +15%; Service and License -52%.

"These results clearly reflect the overall momentum of FuelCell Energy's turnaround," said CEO Jason Few. "We have begun to shift our focus to a longer-term view, where our business model and our differentiated energy platforms create significant opportunities to add revenue and earnings as we build on our business development capabilities."

Backlog of $1.36B as of January 31, 2020, a $117.9M (or 9%) improvement from January 31, 2019.

FCEL -13% premarket

Q1 results