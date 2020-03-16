Macerich will pay reduced dividend in cash and stock

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) cuts its quarterly dividend by a third to 50 cents per share and will pay the dividend in a combination of cash and shares in a move to preserve cash.

Dividend is payable on June 3, 2020 to stockholders of record on the close of business on April 22, 2020.

The cash component won't exceed 20% of the aggregate, or 10 cents per share.

Retained cash is expected to be used to reduce debt and for general corporate purposes. Macerich will be evaluating all capital uses including the size and pace of redevelopment.

Will help the company retain incremental cash of more than $98M on a quarterly basis.

On an annual basis, the move would result in ~$400M of additional retained cash.