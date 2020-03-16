EQT trims 2020 capex guidance by $75M, says production not affected

EQT Corp. (NYSE:EQT) unveils further reductions to 2020 capex guidance and the execution of an agreement to permanently release certain firm transportation capacity.

EQT says it is cutting planned capital spending capex by ~$75M to $1.075B-$1.175B, and has now reduced 2020 capex guidance by $200M since originally issued in October.

The company does not expect the reduced spending to affect full-year production guidance of 1.45T-1.5T cfe.

EQT also says it entered into an agreement with a third-party to permanently release firm transportation obligations of approximately 400M cf/day, or ~15% of its current portfolio.

As a result, EQT expects corporate-wide transmission expense to decrease by $0.04/Mcfe, largely offset by expected weakened average differentials.

"With over 95% of EQT's production base comprised of natural gas, a strong hedge position for 2020 and the continued optimization of our internal operational and financial framework, EQT is well positioned for near-term durability and long-term sustainability," the company says.