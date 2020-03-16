All bets off: Casino stocks plummet amid widespread closings

Casino stocks are in a sharp decline after a large number of companies closed resorts due to the coronavirus outbreak and directives from state authorities.
There's also a mountain of worry on the duration of the casino closings and the impact of tourism/visitations in the month after the coronavirus outbreak peaks.
Decliners in the premarket session include Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) -19.33%, MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM) -15.93%, Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) -14.51%, Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) -14.77%, Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) -19.84%, Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) -11.99%, Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) -9.71% and Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) -11.66%.