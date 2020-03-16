India's central bank conducts $2B dollar-rupee swap

The Reserve Bank of India conducts a $2B U.S. dollar/Indian rupee swap auction in a measure to provide liquidity to the foreign exchange market.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das isn't ruling out the possibility of a rate cut, which will be discussed at its bi-monthly monetary policy committee meeting.

The Indian rupee falls 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

"We will use the various policy instruments from time to time depending on the requirement," Das said. "Our response will be calibrated. Our effort is to see that our responses are neither premature nor delayed."

The central bank received $4.67B of bids and accepted $2.06B. After the favorable response to that forex swap auction, RBI will conduct another dollar-rupee sell swap.

Das also said RBI's reconstruction plan for troubled Yes Bank (OTC:YYBKY) is "credible and sustainable," and the central bank will provide additional liquidity for Yes Bank if required.

After being taken over by the RBI, Yes Bank will resume full banking services starting on Wednesday, March 18, at 6 PM, according to the bank's website.

ETFs: INDA, EPI, INDY, INDL, PIN, IIF, INR, NFTY, FLIN, IXSE