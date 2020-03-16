AcelRx Pharma to acquire Tetraphase Pharma

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) has entered into a definitive merger agreement to acquire Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) in a stock for stock deal at an exchange ratio of 0.6303 shares of AcelRx for each Tetraphase share, or ~$14.4M, plus a contingent value right (CVR) worth up to $12.5M.

The CVR represents additional consideration upon XERAVA achieving certain net sales starting in 2021.

AcelRx shareholders will own ~85.4% of the combined company and Tetraphase shareholders will own ~14.6%.

The transaction is expected to close in Q2.

AcelRx and Tetraphase have also entered into a co-promotion agreement to commercialize XERAVA for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections (cIAI) and DSUVIA for the management of acute pain in medically supervised settings.