Lilis Energy gets extension on borrowing base deficiency payment

Lilis Energy (NYSEMKT:LLEX) says its bank lending group agreed to extend the due date for third installment payment of $1.5M on its borrowing base deficiency to March 30 from March 16.

Lilis says it is continuing to consider transactions to fund repayment of the borrowing base deficiency on a timely basis.

The first two borrowing base deficiency installment payments under the amended revolving credit pact aggregating $17.25M were funded on Feb. 28; the due date for the fourth and final $6.25M installment payment remains April 14.

LLEX -14.8% pre-market.