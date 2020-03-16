Restaurant stocks dive as dine-in suspended in many regions

Restaurant stocks are setting up for a down day after a wave of states (Ohio, Illinois, Washington and New York) suspend dine-in options and issue other restrictions as part of the effort to reduce the coronavirus outbreak.

The restaurant sector was seeing some strong traffic up to March 12 per a Cowen check, but OpenTable data suggests that late last week traffic fell abruptly.

It's unclear how much business will be generated by the pickup/delivery options offered by many chains during the store closings period.