Restaurant stocks dive as dine-in suspended in many regions

Restaurant stocks are setting up for a down day after a wave of states (Ohio, Illinois, Washington and New York) suspend dine-in options and issue other restrictions as part of the effort to reduce the coronavirus outbreak.
The restaurant sector was seeing some strong traffic up to March 12 per a Cowen check, but OpenTable data suggests that late last week traffic fell abruptly.
It's unclear how much business will be generated by the pickup/delivery options offered by many chains during the store closings period.
Some of the more notable decliners in the premarket session include Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) -14.91%, Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) -14.04%, Bloomin' Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) -7.78%, Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) -10.80%, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) -12.76%, McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) -9.67%, Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) -14.50% and Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) -16.87%.