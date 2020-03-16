AcelRx to acquire Tetraphase Pharma in all-stock deal

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) has agreed to acquire Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) in an all-stock transaction valued at ~$14.4M. Specifically, TTPH stockholders will receive 0.6303 of an ACRX share for each TTPH share owned.

TTPH shareholders will also receive a contingent value right (CVR) that will pay out an aggregate of $12.5M if Xerava (eravacycline for injection) sales hit $20M, $35M and $55M within certain timeframes (as soon as year-end 2021).

ACRX investors will own ~85.4% of the combined company while TTPH shareholders will own ~14.6%.

The deal should close next quarter contingent on TTPH having a defined cash level and shareholder approval.