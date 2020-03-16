New chief executive at Lockheed Martin

After six years in the role, Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) CEO Marillyn Hewson is stepping down, and will be succeeded by James Taiclet, effective June 15.

Taiclet has been a Lockheed board member since 2018 and has served as CEO of American Tower (NYSE:AMT) since 2003.

"I know it is the right time to transition the leadership of Lockheed Martin," Hewson declared. "The corporation is strong, as evidenced by our outstanding financial results last year and a record backlog of business."

Hewson will become executive chairman of the board, also effective June 15, subject to her re-election to the board by the stockholders at the upcoming annual meeting.