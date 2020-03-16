Enerplus cuts 2020 capex by ~40%

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) says it is cutting its 2020 capital spending budget to $325M, or ~40% at the midpoint of prior guidance of $520M-$570M, citing the rapid decline in crude oil prices.

The company says the reduced plan is focused on prioritizing its balance sheet and free cash flow at US$35/bbl WTI and US$2.25/Mcf Nymex.

Enerplus says it will cease all operated drilling and completions activity in North Dakota by mid-April, leaving it with 32 gross drilled uncompleted wells in inventory in the state.

Enerplus expects the reduced capital program will trim full-year natural gas liquids production to 50K-52K bbl/day from its prior outlook of 57K-60K bbl/day, while total average production is lowered 89K-92K boe/day from its previous outlook of 96K-100K boe/day.

The company says it has significant liquidity available with $150M of cash on its balance sheet at year-end 2019, an undrawn US$600M senior unsecured bank credit facility and a capital plan expected to generate free cash flow at current commodity prices.