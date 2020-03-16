JPMorgan bullish on Clorox and its ability to sell more wipes

JPMorgan upgrades Clorox (NYSE:CLX) to an Overweight rating amid the explosion in demand for disinfecting products.

"We believe CLX is one of the few stocks in our coverage that can positively surprise guidance, as the bar was already low before COVID-19 (CLX lowered guidance on 10/19). We now believe CLX will grow +3.8% organically in FY20 and deliver FY2020 adjusted EPS of $6.33 (~flat YOY, up from $6.13 previously, and above most recent guidance range of $6.10-$6.25 but still below the midpoint of initial FY20 outlook of $6.30-$6.50 given post 4QFY19)," reads JP's note on the household products giant.

Amid the well-publicized toilet paper and disinfectant product shortage of 2020, JP says Clorox has spare capacity for producing more wipes. Judging by demand over the weekend, whatever Clorox can produce will be sold at retail chains.