Nomura upgrades AGNC after Fed actions

AGNC Investment's (NASDAQ:AGNC) business model can "thrive in the months/years to follow this Fed intervention," says analyst Matthew Howlett, upgrading to Buy from Neutral.

He notes the company on Friday said Feb. 29 book value was $17, and held its dividend in place - both upside surprises.

And now the Fed has committed to a new QE which includes $200B of MBS purchases.

Howlett believes the coming years could mirror the 2009-12 period, during which AGNC created substantial profits for its investors.

Alas, shares are down another 7.8% premarket to $11.07, a whopping 35% discount to Feb. 29 book value.

In other mREIT green shoots, Annaly Capital this morning held its quarterly dividend in place.

