Regeneron and Sanofi launch Kevzara clinical program for COVID-19

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) and collaboration partner Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) announce the initiation of a U.S. clinical trial evaluating Kevzara (sarilumab) in severely ill hospitalized patients with COVID-19 infection.

The study will assess the efficacy of adding Kevzara to usual supportive care compared to placebo + supportive care in up to 400 patients across ~16 U.S. sites.

The first part of the two-part trial will evaluate the impact of Kevzara on fever and patients' need for supplemental oxygen. The second part will assess the improvement in longer-term outcomes including reducing the need for mechanical ventilation, supplemental oxygen, hospitalization and preventing death.

Sarilumab is a human monoclonal antibody that inhibits the expression of a proinflammatory cytokine called interleukin-6 (IL-6) by blocking its receptor. IL-6 is believed to play a key role in the overactive inflammatory response in the lungs of severely/critically ill COVID-19 patients.

Under the companies' about-to-be-finalized collaboration agreement, REGN is leading U.S.-based work while SNY is leading ex-U.S. work.