Healthpeak says most of its portfolio faces low risk from Covid-19

Healthpeak Properties (PEAK) sees varying amounts of risk from the Covid-19 outbreak across its business segments, with its medical office building, life science and hospital segments at lower risk and its senior housing operating properties at an increased risk.

Its triple-net and continuing care retirement community are at moderate risk, the company said.

SHOP portfolio accounts for 15% of Healthpeak's pro forma portfolio income, CCRS accounts for 11% and NNN accounts for 7%; life science makes up 31% of its pro forma portfolio income, medical office 29%, and hospital 6%.

"When the extent and timing of the outbreak becomes more clear, and we are then in a position to estimate the impact, including an updated sources and uses, we will make additional disclosures and update our guidance as appropriate," the REIT said in a presentation on its website.