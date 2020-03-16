Liberty TripAdvisor Gets $325M investment from Certares Management LLC

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) entered an agreement for Certares to buy $325M of 8% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, the proceeds of which, when combined with $34M of secured borrowings against a variable price forward and cash on hand, will be used to repay Liberty TripAdvisor’s existing margin loan

Transaction expected to close within 10 business days

"This investment secures long-term financing, which is not tied to stock price movements in this volatile environment,” Greg Maffei, Liberty TripAdvisor Chairman, President & CEO said.

LTRPA's stock is down 80% since mid January, as travel stocks, including TripAdvisor, have been pummeled by the Covid-19 outbreak