BP eyes possible 20% capex cut this year, CFO says

BP could cut capex by ~20% this year, with some of the reduction likely to occur in the U.S. Lower 48 assets, CFO Brian Gilvary tells Bloomberg.

The CFO sees "negative' oil price demand this year with prices possibly going lower than current levels, and he expects "steep" contango market structures.

Gilvary also says he is confident BP can achieve its $15B asset sale target by the middle of next year; the company already had agreed to ~$9B of the target by the end of last year, but some of those sales are oil-price dependent.

BP is not considering returning to scrip dividends now, Gilvary adds.