Starbucks -12% as it's no longer that 'third place' in the U.S.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) swings lower in early trading as investors weigh the chain's temporary move in the U.S. and Canada to a takeout model at company-owned stores. The timing arrives just as a huge influx of workers sent by their companies to work at home and college students now back home attending classes online are likely to be looking for that "third place" described by Starbucks founder Howard Schultz as the essence of the company's vision for social interaction.

The goods news on Starbucks at the moment might be out of China. Starbucks confirmed last week that it still aims to operate 6K stores in China by 2022. "Starbucks has always taken a long-term view in China, and our commitment to the market has never been stronger," said Starbucks China boss Belinda Wong. The company also announced plans for its first roastery in Asia.