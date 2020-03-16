First U.S. patients treated with Palforzia for peanut allergy

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) announces that the first patients in the U.S. are being treated with PALFORZIA [Peanut (Arachis hypogaea) Allergen Powder-dnfp], the first approved treatment for peanut allergy.

Specialty pharmacies are shipping PALFORZIA initial dosing kits to allergists for in-office administration to their peanut-allergic patients aged 4 through 17 years with a confirmed diagnosis of peanut allergy.

PALFORZIA is an oral immunotherapy indicated for the mitigation of allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis, that may occur with accidental exposure to peanut. It is to be used in conjunction with a peanut-avoidant diet.