ProPetro taps Gobe to succeed Redman as CEO

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) names Executive Chairman Phillip Gobe as Chairman and CEO, effective immediately, succeeding Dale Redman as CEO, who has resigned from the company.

Gobe joined ProPetro's board last July and became Executive Chairman in October; from 2004 to his retirement in 2007, he was COO and then President of Energy Partners Ltd.

Redman was a co-founder of ProPetro and became its CEO in 2008; he had been co-founder and CEO of Downhole Injection Systems.

The company also reaffirms its preliminary unaudited Q4 results and plans to issue its Q4 and full-year 2019 earnings release on March 31.