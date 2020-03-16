Fluidigm up 22% premarket on use of microfluidics technology for coronavirus test

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) jumps 22% premarket on light volume on the heels of its announcement that a consortium of medical schools, led by the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, is using its microfluidics technology to develop an epigenetic (related to non-genetic influences on gene expression) test for the early detection of SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus causing the COVID-19 outbreak, using real-time PCR (a molecular diagnostic test).

The company says the Fluidigm Biomark HD system, combined with its microfluidics technology, can screen 192 samples across 24 different parallel processed assays using a single integrated fluidic circuit, adding that labs can generate more than 6,000 results in a day with just one hour of hands-on time.