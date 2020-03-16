Huntsman buys CVC Thermoset Specialties in $300M deal

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) agrees to acquire North American specialty chemical manufacturer CVC Thermoset Specialties for $300M in cash.

CVC Thermoset has ~$115M in annual revenues with two manufacturing facilities located in Ohio and New Jersey.

Huntsman says the acquisition adds complementary technology breadth to its Advanced Materials portfolio which will make systems using its epoxy-based materials tougher, stronger and more durable.

"In these uncertain times, our financial strength will allow us to keep looking for these types of acquisitions, while at the same time maintain a conservative balance sheet and opportunistically repurchase shares," the company says.