Vanda not quite there with U.S. application for expanded use of Hetlioz

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) discloses that it received a Refusal To File (RTF) letter from the FDA regarding its supplemental marketing application seeking approval to use Hetlioz (tasimelteon) to treat Smith-Magenis syndrome, an inherited developmental disorder characterized by moderate intellectual disability, delayed speech, behavioral problems and sleep disturbances.

An RTF letter means that the application was not complete enough to allow for review.

The company believes that it can obtain the requested information/data reasonably quickly and does not expect to have to conduct an additional clinical trial.

The FDA approved the melatonin receptor agonist in January 2014 for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder in blind people.